KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

KETK holding pet supply drive to help animals in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s that time of the year again, and KETK is participating in Clear the Shelters.

For the second year in a row, KETK is holding a pet supply drive for animals in need now through Sept. 10.

You can help by dropping off donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at KETK in Tyler.

Anything like food, bedding, cleaning supplies and more will be accepted.

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.

KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:

More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51