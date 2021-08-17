KETK holding pet supply drive to help animals in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s that time of the year again, and KETK is participating in Clear the Shelters.
For the second year in a row, KETK is holding a pet supply drive for animals in need now through Sept. 10.
You can help by dropping off donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at KETK in Tyler.
Anything like food, bedding, cleaning supplies and more will be accepted.
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.