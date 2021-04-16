KETK joins the community to raise funds for CASA for Kids of East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, KETK joined other members of the community at the CASA for Kids of East Texas’ 5th annual “Caught Doing Good for Kids” event to raise funds for donations.

Community teams raised tax deductible donations to help abused and neglected children by reaching out to their friends, family, co-workers, neighbors, etc. with social media posts, emails, texts and phone calls all while competing for prizes and trophies.

Participating teams included employees of Southside Bank, Delek Oil Refinery, Greater Tyler Area Realtors, Tyler Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council, Trane Technologies, DJ Karlos Montoya Entertainment and Friends.

“It helps us in turn raise the funds we need to do the work of helping abused and neglected children,” Mary Jo Burgess, Executive Director of CASA said.

The teams have raised more than $5,000 already.

Burgess said that in 2020, CASA served 100 more kids. As a result CASA grew their facility and bought and are renovating a brand new campus which was three times the size CASA had before.

“These funds help make sure we’re serving every child in our community who needs us.

“We have moved into one of our new buildings, we’re finishing our remodeling on our children’s center so our advocates and our kids can visit in person in a safe location and won’t have to be out in public,”

The Caught Doing Good Fundraiser was held at their one of their new facilities on 3616 West Way St., Tyler

Tyler police also performed a few songs they wrote for CASA. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, and Officer Scott Baron joined team Dragnet for the event to perform an original song called Hold The Line written for CASA volunteers.

“We wrote this song for all of the selfless volunteers that help here at CASA, because it’s almost all volunteers and that’s how these donations work,” Erbaugh said. “The donations go to the volunteers and to the CASA to help the volunteers do what they do for the kids.”

People can donate on CASA of Kids of East Texas’ Facebook Fundraiser or on their website and by calling the office.