KETK to partner with Carter BloodCare for blood drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A blood drive will be held on Friday in the parking lot of the KETK and FOX 51 Studios parking lot.

Carter BloodCare will join KETK from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 4300 Richmond Rd. along with East Texas Benefits & Superior Outfitters.

Community members are urged to donate blood to help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready.

Those who want to donate can sign up here.