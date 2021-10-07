KETK’s Corrine Benandi explores the return of Fright Frest at Six Flags Over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – After a one-year pause due to the pandemic, Fright Fest has returned to Six Flags Over Texas and the park is calling it “its biggest and scariest night ever.”

The park has daytime experiences for the whole family, including the all-new Dead Man’s Wharf and Looney

Tunes Spooky Town. There younger guests can enjoy trick-or-treating and meet their favorite characters.

Once the sun goes down, older patrons can enjoy Fright by Night, which includes six haunted houses, three interactive photo scare zones and six new shows.

LABSICS: CLASSIFIED (NEW): The mysterious bio-engineering laboratory, Labsics, has had a breakout! Creature specimens run amok in the facility, lurking and attacking from every dark corner. Rescuers, sent in to control the situation, are now contaminated with deadly bio-toxins! Try to escape the chaos and live to tell the tale of this CLASSIFIED terror!

The Do Drop Inn: Dead and Breakfast (NEW): Just off the road, there's a spot for tired travelers at this gingerbread-scented Bed and Breakfast, or as the locals call it, "Dead and Breakfast." No one is ever seen checking out!

Killer Theater (NEW): Step into an abandoned theater and venture deep into the industrial underworld. Unexpected horror emerges at every turn, as grungy creatures that feed on fear lurk in the boiler room and sewer tunnel below. Don't look back, as the only way out is further underground.

Piggy's Blood Shed: A long-forgotten roadside attraction along Route 666, this hog farm, famous for its bacon and BBQ, is open under new ownership. So be leery travelers, you may find yourself as the next blue-plate special on Piggy's menu. Its horror gone hold wild!

Curse of Ra: When explorers enter through these ancient Egyptian portals they will be transported into the Valley of the Kings where the great Pharaoh Ra's tomb is buried. Despite the warning etched above the entrance, "Death To All That Enter," those eager to find the treasure trove are not deterred.

Art of Torture: What looks to be an unknown and abandoned warehouse has quite a different tale. Within the decaying rusted walls is a studio like no other and in its hallowed halls is an artist, so sick and so twisted that their creative work will live on in nightmares. Is it truly art, or will unassuming visitors be the next masterpiece?

Three interactive photo-up scare zones will leave guests with nowhere to hide:

Fear Forest (NEW): Terrifying creatures lurk around every corner in this frightful forest. Expect the unexpected while meandering through these terrifying trees.

Freak Town: Once a thriving traveling circus, Freaktown Side Show quickly lost its reputation when jealousy within its community lead to "elimination." Today, outsiders are not welcome inside, or even near, what's left of the tent.

Voodoo Swamp: The original zombie myth came to life in the swamps and bayous of New Orleans decades ago. Now the spirits are calling the Caddo Lake Barge area their new home. Cursed are those who enter the Voodoo Swamp!

All-new shows will have guests screaming for more:

Love at First Fright: The Southern Palace sets the stage, where we find Witchie insearch of a brain for her beloved Frankie. With the help of Wolfie, Igor, and the rest ofthe castle residents, the unsuspecting Jack and Katie may provide the perfect match.

Monster Shoppe: Angela, the owner of the Monster Shoppe, and her not-so-scaryfriends sing and dance to fun Halloween favorites such as "Purple People Eater" and "Jump in the Line."

Hellz Bellz: This group of unassuming ladies check into their favorite hotel to unveil their darkest secrets and release the skeletons in their closet. Parental guidance suggested.

Final Rock Out: This end-of-the-night finale will feature high-energy dance and songs from classic 80s rock bands.

This end-of-the-night finale will feature high-energy dance and songs from classic 80s rock bands. Day of the Dead Mariachis and Halloween Jazz Band: Experience the sights and sounds of Halloween and Día de los Muertos on the Carousel Stage with mariachis and jazz band performances

Fright Fest admission is included with a one-day ticket, Season Pass or a Six Flags Membership. Haunted houses require the additional purchase of a Fright Pass.

For more information, click here.