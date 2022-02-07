TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hollywood star Kevin Costner will be coming to Tyler as part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of UT Tyler Cowan Center.

“We are excited to finally announce the UT Tyler Cowan Center’s event of the season and we are so pleased to welcome Hollywood’s incomparable Kevin Costner to help us celebrate our 25th anniversary.” Susan Thomae-Morphew, Cowan Center Executive Director

An Evening with Kevin Costner will be on Saturday, April 2 at 8:30 p.m. It will feature a moderated talk with Costner as he shares stories from his popular movies. He also currently stars in the popular TV show “Yellowstone.”

Cowan Center Circle members can purchase tickets beginning Feb. 21. Public tickets go on sale on March 7.

“This is a rare opportunity to see one of the most well-known A-list celebrities of our time. We invite you to come, walk the red carpet and share this extraordinary evening with us,” said Thomae-Morphew.

Tickets can be purchased 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cowan Center box office or online at cowancenter.org. For more information about tickets or the dinner and auction, contact the Cowan Center box office at 903.566.7424.