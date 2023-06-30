TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has announced that former Tyler mayor Kevin Eltife is their recipient of the 2023 W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award.

The award is named after “Doc” Ballard, who was a registered professional engineer at the Texas Department of Health.

“His expertise and administrative skills ensured the environmental controls crucial to the quality and safety of public drinking water and public food service, proper disposal of waste, and the monitoring of radiation,” NET Health said.

Eltife was recognized this year for his passionate service and leadership during the formation of the new UT Tyler School of Medicine. Eltife also served as senator for Texas District #1 and has been elected as the chairman of The University of Texas Board of Regents.