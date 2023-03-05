KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Downtown Merchants Association hosted the return of their Kilgore ArtWalk on Saturday, after a year-long hiatus.

Downtown merchants, local organizers, non-profits and East Texas businesses hosted the event, which was free to the public. Participants gathered in downtown Kilgore to enjoy local cuisine, art, live music and dance performances.

“We have film makers in fact the gentlemen behind me is a filmmaker. We have people who sow, people who crochet, people who do podcasts, people who bake, people of course who paint, sketch, sculpt, do digital designs,” event organizer, Melissa McGinnis said. “We have musicians, we’ll have Andrew Duncaf music performing this evening, we have a belly-dancer who will be performing this evening, Lauren Raqs, who is a crowd fan-favorite here in Kilgore.”

If you missed it this time don’t worry, they promise they’ll host the event again soon.