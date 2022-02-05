KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Skeeter Performance Fishing Boats in Kilgore celebrated the global recognition they received from their parent company Yamaha of Japan.

Skeeter in Kilgore had been participating in a global meeting called Global Marine Monozukuri Conference since 2016 and in 2021, they received the Grand Award that recognized the company for the best overall presentation of activities.

“Monozukuri is a Japanese word that means manufacturing with craftsmanship, words that exemplify the products the team at Skeeter’s Kilgore, Texas facility are producing,” Skeeter Boats, Inc. said.

The conference took place over a series of Zoom meetings where Yamaha manufacturing companies from around the world presented their best practices and process improvements.

During the conference, each company shared some of their unique ideas that resulted in process improvements such that other Yamaha facilities can learn and improve their own processes.

“Words cannot express how sincerely proud I am of the Team here at our Kilgore factory,” said Skeeter Boats SR Vice President/General Manager Jeff Stone. “This past year has clearly presented all companies with challenges as never before, yet our Team was simply outstanding and so deserving of this prestigious award from Yamaha.”