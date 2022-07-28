LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore College and the University of Texas at Tyler are working together to offer students a public four-year university experience through the Longview University Center.

A press conference was held on Wednesday to make the announcement.

There will be dual credit and associate degree programs offered by KC and baccalaureate and post-baccalaureate degrees available through UT Tyler.

Students will be able to use resources from both institutions through a dual admission initiative.

“It’s a deep thread in our mission as an institution to promote partnerships through outreach to area schools and universities,” said Dr. Brenda S. Kays, KC President. “It’s always exciting when two educational institutions can work together for the benefit of students. We look forward to gathering data and working with appropriate community partners to assess the regional workforce needs and plan for appropriate program offerings at the LUC.”

KC and UT Tyler will also collaborate with students to design a plan so they do not take the same courses twice and are able to successfully complete their higher education.

“I am excited to expand our partnership with Kilgore College to enhance our services to the greater Longview community. This partnership capitalizes on the strengths of both institutions to provide a cohesive path to a four-year degree, and this is valuable not only to the students, but to the community as well,” said UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP.

UT Tyler will use $10 million from the Texas capital construction assistance projects (CCAP) to build the Longview University Center and fund the initiative.