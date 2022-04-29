KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College East Texas Police Academy hosted an open house for the newly renovated classroom facilities that were made possible by a $190,000 grant from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation.

On Friday, around 1:30 p.m. a presentation was held at the ETPA Spear Training Facility, located at 1810 CR 174E in Kilgore.

Demonstrations were also held to showcase the new SUVs for police training.

“It’s important that as we are graduating these students to go out and join local law enforcement that they have the training and the tools that they’re going to be using once they hit the road,” said Brenda Kays, President of Kilgore College.

The AEP presented the grant to KC in March 2021 to fund the classroom renovations and to purchase two new sport utility vehicles to be used for police training.

The renovated classrooms were renamed “American Electric Power Foundation Emergency Response Training Facility.”

The remodeled ETPA classroom was built to accommodate the growing number of female cadets and officers and to expand the classroom facility to serve more students.

“The East Texas Police Academy has an incredible training program, and SWEPCO is proud to support it with an American Electric Power Foundation grant to enhance classroom facilities and purchase new training vehicles,” said Mark Robinson, SWEPCO External Affairs manager in Longview.

The AEP Foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its utility operating units, including Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO).

For more information on the ETPA, visit www.kilgore.edu.