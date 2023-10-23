KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Kilgore College held a groundbreaking ceremony for the CDL Driver Training Track, classroom facility and construction of the warehouse training building.

This will aid efforts to the major expansion to the Kilgore College Transportation Institute.

The college’s partnership with the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation secured the land the track will be on and will allow for future expansion. Their goal is to become a fully equipped transportation training institute.

Kilgore College also worked with the City of Kilgore in the design and approval of the project that will be constructed by RLM General Contractors.