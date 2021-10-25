Kilgore College hosts horror movie festival days before Halloween

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore College will host their third annual “KilGORE Horror Movie Festival” from Oct. 25-30 at Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

For students with valid student IDs, admission is $10 per student for a festival pass for seven films. Single movie passes are available for $2 per student.

For non-students, admission is $20 for a week pass and $4 for a single film.

Attendees who bring a donation for the KC Student Food Pantry will receive a single movie pass.

Social distancing and masks will be encouraged.

The festival was organized by Dodson Auditorium manager Ethan Herring.

“We feel like Halloween movies offer something for everybody and the diversity of movies that get the most votes should reflect that,” Herring said. “The main goal is to create a fun environment for our students and the community to sit and enjoy the movies.”

A movie will be shown each day at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee set for noon on Saturday.

The following movies will be shown throughout the week: