Kilgore College Rangerettes return to Dodson Auditorium for first show of the season

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College Rangerettes returned to Dodson Auditorium for their first show of the season to host their annual event, the Showoffs, on Friday night.

The event is annual and a way to welcome and show off the new 82nd line and have a reunion for the previous Rangerettes.

The event started at 7:30 p.m. and at the beginning of the event the President of Rangerettes Forever Laura Davis the inaugural Hit The Hat campaign raised $140,000 toward Rangerette scholarships and announced the new Rangerettes Forever President Jennifer Jordy Woods.

Then the 32 new Rangerettes were introduced and the event was filled with several performances from new and old lines.

After the show, there was a Rangerette Forever Reunion Party outside of the Rangerette Gym that featured two food trucks, non-alcoholic drink stations, desserts, memorable photo opportunities.