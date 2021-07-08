Kilgore College Rangerettes select 32 new members for 82nd line

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – After a week of tryouts, the Kilgore College Rangerettes continued their longest running tradition as they chose the 82nd line.

The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”

32 ladies out of 71 hopeful candidates were chosen bringing the team to a total of 64.

In 2020, COVID-19 affected the tryouts and the girls had to try out through an online application. This year with many vaccinated, the process of making the world-famous team returned to normal.

New freshman members of the 2021-22 Rangerettes, listed by hometown:

Austin: Megan Rush

Megan Rush Austin: Elizabeth Shymkiw

Elizabeth Shymkiw Baytown: Mikayla McMillan

Mikayla McMillan Buda: Allyson Cullen

Allyson Cullen Celina: Zoe Dale

Zoe Dale Crandall: Gabrielle Robles

Gabrielle Robles Dallas: Miller Kerr

Miller Kerr Fort Worth: Savanah Pitchford

Savanah Pitchford Fort Worth: Fiona Shields

Fiona Shields Gladewater: Daisey Bewley

Daisey Bewley Hewitt: Molly Minard

Molly Minard Houston: Angie Amaro

Angie Amaro Katy: Brisa Cortez

Brisa Cortez Kyle: Mackenzie Salazar

Mackenzie Salazar Lantana: Blair Livingston

Blair Livingston Lewisville: Isabella Hall

Isabella Hall Lewisville: Claire Kimbel

Claire Kimbel Lufkin: Haylee Ritter

Haylee Ritter Magnolia: Mary Sassaman

Mary Sassaman Mesquite: Ivana Kosteski

Ivana Kosteski Mineola: Melea Bedford

Melea Bedford Missouri City: Abby Tirey

Abby Tirey New Braunfuls: Skyler Grover

Skyler Grover Port Arthur: Alicia Abshere

Alicia Abshere Roanoke: Mazie Zost

Mazie Zost Round Rock: Kennedy Hall

Kennedy Hall Sachse: Brita Burns

Brita Burns Spicewood: Morgan Webb

Morgan Webb Tomball: Megan Ramos

Megan Ramos Tulsa, OK: Lakin Shelton

Lakin Shelton Waco: Eryn Flood

Eryn Flood Whitehouse: Bailee Boyd

The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.

The organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance and drill team industry worldwide.

Earlier this year, the Rangerettes were one of two Texas features in the 2021 virtual Inaugural Parade.

In a letter from the Inaugural Parade Team, they told the Kilgore College Rangerettes that they were “thrilled to confirm” the group will be in the virtual parade. “We want to thank you for being a part of what will be a truly unique Presidential Inauguration and for helping us start this new era with such a celebration!”

The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.