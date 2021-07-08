Kilgore College Rangerettes select 32 new members for 82nd line

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – After a week of tryouts, the Kilgore College Rangerettes continued their longest running tradition as they chose the 82nd line.
The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”
32 ladies out of 71 hopeful candidates were chosen bringing the team to a total of 64.
In 2020, COVID-19 affected the tryouts and the girls had to try out through an online application. This year with many vaccinated, the process of making the world-famous team returned to normal.
New freshman members of the 2021-22 Rangerettes, listed by hometown:
- Austin: Megan Rush
- Austin: Elizabeth Shymkiw
- Baytown: Mikayla McMillan
- Buda: Allyson Cullen
- Celina: Zoe Dale
- Crandall: Gabrielle Robles
- Dallas: Miller Kerr
- Fort Worth: Savanah Pitchford
- Fort Worth: Fiona Shields
- Gladewater: Daisey Bewley
- Hewitt: Molly Minard
- Houston: Angie Amaro
- Katy: Brisa Cortez
- Kyle: Mackenzie Salazar
- Lantana: Blair Livingston
- Lewisville: Isabella Hall
- Lewisville: Claire Kimbel
- Lufkin: Haylee Ritter
- Magnolia: Mary Sassaman
- Mesquite: Ivana Kosteski
- Mineola: Melea Bedford
- Missouri City: Abby Tirey
- New Braunfuls: Skyler Grover
- Port Arthur: Alicia Abshere
- Roanoke: Mazie Zost
- Round Rock: Kennedy Hall
- Sachse: Brita Burns
- Spicewood: Morgan Webb
- Tomball: Megan Ramos
- Tulsa, OK: Lakin Shelton
- Waco: Eryn Flood
- Whitehouse: Bailee Boyd
The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.
The organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance and drill team industry worldwide.
Earlier this year, the Rangerettes were one of two Texas features in the 2021 virtual Inaugural Parade.
In a letter from the Inaugural Parade Team, they told the Kilgore College Rangerettes that they were “thrilled to confirm” the group will be in the virtual parade. “We want to thank you for being a part of what will be a truly unique Presidential Inauguration and for helping us start this new era with such a celebration!”
The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.
