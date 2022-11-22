KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Rangerettes will be performing with Mariah Carey in the finale of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York.

For the finale performance with the Christmas pop icon, the Rangerettes will be in special costumes.

During the parade march, the Rangerettes will be in their traditional red, white and blue uniforms.

Rangerettes Forever will also be opening the parade in true Macy’s fashion so make sure to look out for the maroon cheer uniforms.

The parade is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will be airing on KETK NBC.