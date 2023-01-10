KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Brenda Kays announced that Kilgore College was recently selected as a recipient of the 2022 RODEO award in Recognition of Dedication to Educational Outcomes (RODEO).

This award is based solely on KC’s student success data. Kilgore College stood out in seven key performance indicators associated with credential completion.

Notably, Kilgore College ranks in the top 10 colleges for incoming students who:

Earn 15 or more college credit hours in Year 1

Earn 30 or more college credit hours in Year 1

And those who persist from Term 1 to Term 2

Specifically, KC excels in credit accumulation. Sixty percent of incoming students earned 15 or more college credit hours in year one, and 19% earned 30 or more in year one. This early success enables students to stay on track toward their goals. KC ranks 8th in the state, with 77% of incoming students persisting from term one to term two.