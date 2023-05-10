KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Tickets are now available for the 38th season of the Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College.

The festival will be happening from June 29 to June 30 in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

This year’s productions include:

“ The Comedy of Errors ” by William Shakespeare

“ Pride & Prejudice ” by Jane Austin, adapted by Melissa Leilani Larson

For more information about the festival or how to purchase tickets, visit their website.