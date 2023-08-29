KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — A Kilgore College student and member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society, Annabelle Phillips, was one of 213 members named a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The scholarship program helps new members of Phi Theta Kappa to pay for educational expenses while in associate degree programs.

$213,000 in total will be awarded in 2020 through the Leaders of Promise scholarship program. $25,000 of the funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation are set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the military.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

The funds provided by the foundation not only help students finish college but also help them develop leadership skills to become future leaders.

“The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation.