KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Over at Kilgore College, one lucky student went home with a new set of wheels on Thursday.

The school gave away a brand new Chevy Malibu to one of its students at its fourth annual Cruise for Success car giveaway.

Ten names were drawn with the first eight winning $500 each and the runner up won $1,000.

The winner, student Michelle Hart said it was a breathtaking experience and they’re grateful for everyone involved.

“I am still in shock…, I did not expect it. I didn’t even, this is a surprise to me. I’m not used to this, so this is a very, very, very fun event, and I’m very grateful.” Michelle Hart, student at Kilgore College

Organizers say the give-a-way was meant to reward students for progressing in their education and they plan to continue the tradition, holding a bigger event each year.