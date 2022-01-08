Kilgore community comes together for 22-hour prayer event

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore community came together on Friday at 4 p.m. for a 22-hour prayer event organized by 20/20 Vision Ministries that ended at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Kilgore Lions Club building.

Anyone from Kilgore and the surrounding areas wanting prayer was welcome to come and go at any hour to pray.

At the top of every hour, community members prayed around the Christian flag and then made their way around the room to pray over specific topics such as thanksgiving, repentance, and a prayer request list.

Jody and Courtney Clements established these prayer events during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020. They said the purpose of the events was to allow the community to come together and lift up their problems and needs to divine help.

Jody, a former superintendent of Kilgore ISD, said his goal in this was to change someone’s life.

“I encourage folks, if you’re not a Christian or if you’re not in anything that’s faith-based, you need to give it an opportunity,” Jody said. “Pull out your bible, read it a little bit, pray, and see what God can do…give it a month and see where God takes you.”

More than 20 churches came out to support as well as the mayor of Kilgore and several other organizations.

Every day on Facebook, 20/20 Vision Ministries holds a daily morning prayer at 7 a.m. an occurrence that has been consistent for more than 700 days.