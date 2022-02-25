KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Aaron Duncan is stationed near the polish border and arrived along with nearly five-thousand other American troops.

The number of NATO troops is now doubled the typical amount stationed there and is the highest concentration of American forces to move into Poland since the end of World War Two.

“He was ready, he called me the Friday before he left and he’s so excited about getting to do that,” said his mom Michelle Fette Rankin.

Duncan is with the 82nd airborne, a division specializing in joint forcible entry operations, which is a job his mom says he doesn’t take lightly.

“A lot of them are over there doing different things but he’s actually the boots on the ground, you know in the middle of if there’s any fighting that starts or if they’re doing any fighting he’s there that’s him,” said Fette Rankin. “But like I said, he loves it so I just have to take comfort in that.”

After years of figuring out what he wanted to do as a career, Duncan enlisted in the military at 25 and found his passion in the army. Before Poland, Duncan also served in Afghanistan.

“It’s just like a light came on one day and he thought I need to do something that I can support my kids even though he’s not with them,” said grandmother, Pat Fette.

His grandparents said one of the only things they can do is pray for him and the other U.S. troops.

“Pray for them, they stay safe and get to come home to their families,” added Fette.

Right now Duncan’s loved ones have little communication with him, but his mom has this message for her son overseas.

“Stay safe be smart and keep kicking butt,” said Fette Rankin with a big smile.

She said she is proud of her son and can’t wait to see him again.