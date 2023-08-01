KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – One home is a “total loss” after a double structure fire took place in Kilgore on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Kilgore Fire Department

Courtesy: Kilgore Fire Department

Courtesy: Kilgore Fire Department

Courtesy: Kilgore Fire Department

Courtesy: Kilgore Fire Department

Courtesy: Kilgore Fire Department

Courtesy: Kilgore Fire Department

Courtesy: Kilgore Fire Department

Courtesy: Kilgore Fire Department

At approximately 12 p.m., first responders with Kilgore FD were on the scene of two structure fires in the 700 block of Parkview. Upon arrival, officials saw one of the homes engulfed in flames which had spread to an adjacent home.

One engine company immediately started working on the first home while a second engine company was able to extinguish the fire of the adjacent home.