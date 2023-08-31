KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Fire Department and several city officials celebrated the arrival of their new Engine 1 fire truck at a “Push In” ceremony on Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Kilgore Fire Department.

The Kilgore Mayor Ronnie E. Spradlin III, City Council member Victor Boyd and City Council member Merlyn Holmes came out to the event and helped push in the newest part of the Kilgore Fire Department.