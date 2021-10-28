Kilgore first responders battling large wildfire, several fires due to high winds

UPDATE (4:44 p.m.)- Firefighters said the flames have been contained in an industrial area, but they are still working to put out the fire.

According to the Kilgore Fire Department, the fire is at an industrial building on Industrial Boulevard. The area will be closed possibly all night.

They are asking the public to not call them about the fire on Industrial Boulevard because they are already responding.

The fire is big and fueled by 35 mph winds. They do not know when it will be fully contained.

“By all means, please avoid the area,” said police.

The Kilgore Fire Department is also working on several other fires.

Their dispatch is being overwhelmed with calls so Gregg County is receiving their calls now. KFD is being helped by other fire departments and Kilgore police is receiving help from sheriff’s deputies and DPS.

Police said onlookers near the scene are affecting their work, and people should avoid the smoke because it is heavy.

“If you have not been asked to evacuate but feel the need to, please follow your instincts (no need to let dispatch know your intentions),” said officers.

The football game for Thursday had also been canceled because it was going to be held in an outside venue in the path of the smoke.

KILGORE, Texas (KETK)- The Kilgore Fire Department is responding to a large wildland fire off Industrial Boulevard and Watson Road.

Industrial Boulevard is closed and fire units are working to contain the fire. Buildings near the area also had to be evacuated.

The Kilgore Police Department and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.