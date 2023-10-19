KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore ISD said that Kilgore High School senior Lizett Garcia will get to play at Carnegie Hall in February.

Garcia, who plays for the KHS Orchestra, had to apply and audition before she was selected to be a part of the High School Honors Performance Series at the world-renowned hall.

“I am incredibly proud and excited for Lizett to have this experience of a lifetime,” said Sherry Paetznick Wilkins, KHS Orchestra Director. “This is a remarkable opportunity that not only recognizes her exceptional musical talent but also represents the dedication and hard work she has put into her craft.”

She will get to rehearse and perform with master conductors and musicians from all around the world.

Garcia is raising funds to help pay for her trip. To donate and help her take the world’s stage visit the Honors Performance series online.