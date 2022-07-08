KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $3,000 salary increase for all teachers in the district.

The district joins a continuously growing list of East Texas school districts to increase pay for teachers and all staff. In addition to teacher pay increases, Kilgore approved a 4% of midpoint pay increase for “every other staff member district-wide,” according to officials.

The district said that the salary increases will take effect as the 2022-2023 school year budgets begin.

