Kilgore ISD delays school by 2 hours on Thursday due to water problems

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore ISD announced Thursday morning that they would be delaying the start of school due to water problems.

All bus routes and campuses will open two hours behind schedule.

More information will be released by the school around 8:30 a.m.

Schools across the region have been hampered by water issues since the end of the snow storm that struck East Texas last week.

Gladewater ISD has been forced to hold virtual classes all this week due to having no water on campus. Whitehouse ISD has also been learning for home for the past four days.

