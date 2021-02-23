LIST: Which cities still have water boil notices, which ones don’t

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Boil water notices across East Texas are slowly being lifted, but not for everyone.

Boil Water Notice are a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Those under notices should boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption.

STILL UNDER BOIL WATER NOTICES

ARP

Arp remains under a boil water notice, and the city declared a local disaster and public health emergency on Feb. 19.

The city also announced that they would waive the water disconnect fee and disconnection for the month of February. Those with questions can call City Hall 903-859-6131.

ATHENS

The city of Athens is still under a boil water notice. They gave an update Sunday on the status of their city water.

They warned that water might be slightly rust colored from the cast iron pipes in the system. According to the city, the color will subside once crews can fully operate their system and begin flushing water.

The city also said that the sampling and testing process could take several days, but they will announce when the notice is officially lifted.

DAINGERFIELD

Daingerfield remains under a boil water notice.

On Tuesday they put out a notice saying that their water departments are working on the water system but they request that everyone conserve water.

GUM CREEK WATER SUPPLY

Gum Creek Water Supply announced Tuesday morning that tanks are full and they are pumping at normal pressures, but they are still under a boil water notice.

Gum Creek is a community public water supply that serves an area west of Jacksonville.

MARSHALL

Marshall is still under a boil water notice. They declared a local state of emergency on Monday in the wake of the winter storm last week.

Marshall will have a water distribution at the Marshall Convention Center on Tuesday at 2501 East End Blvd. They will distribute water bottle cases from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

In an announcement Tuesday, the city said that adequate pressure is almost fully restored. Because of that, they decided to take water samples from around the city for testing to hopefully lift the boil notice.

PALESTINE

Palestine is still under a boil water notice. They announced Tuesday that they will be giving away potable water between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. or while supplies lasts.

While they say everyone in the city should have water by now, they remain under a boil notice. They ask anyone who does not have water to call Public Works at 903-731-8423.

WEST JACKSONVILLE WATER SUPPLY COPORATION

As of Tuesday morning, the West Jacksonville Water Supply Corporation remains under a boil water notice.

They say the pressure is so low that they cannot adequately disinfect the water.

The West Jacksonville Water Supply Corporation serves areas along Highway 175 between Jacksonville and Reese, as far North as Crysup Lake and as far South as CR 3305 and CR 3306.

WHITEHOUSE

Whitehouse remains under a boil notice.

On Monday, the city announced that most of their customers were without water because the usage the night before was too much to keep up with. They say it is crucial to only use water as necessary for flushing and bathing.

NO LONGER ON BOIL WATER NOTICES

CANTON

Canton rescinded their boil water notice Tuesday morning.

They say if you have questions about the water, residents may contact the Canton Water Plant at 903-567-4434.

CRYSTAL SYSTEMS TEXAS, INC.

Crystal Systems Texas, Inc. serves Hideaway and many surrounding areas. They lifted their boil water notice Tuesday.

They say residents should flush all faucets for a minimum of 15 minutes.

FRANKSTON

Frankston announced Tuesday that they lifted their boil water notice and citizens can continue normal water usage.

JACKSONVILLE

Jacksonville announced that their boil water notice was lifted.

Customers north of US Highway 175 on North Bolton Street US Hightway 69 North and the Lincoln Park area north of Highway 175 were notified of the need to boil all tap water used for drinking or cooking purposes. The city now says the water is safe for consumption.

KILGORE

Kilgore rescinded its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The city says it has taken the steps to restore the quality of the water and their water system is now operating at full capacity.

Citizens may experience discolored water as water had settled in lines over the last week, but the water should clear as people flush their lines.

City crews will also be undertaking flushing over the next week to maintain water quality.

Citizens are encouraged to report water issues, as well as any other items, by using the “MyKilgore” app which can be accessed through the City’s webpage or downloaded to your mobile device.

LUFKIN

The city of Lufkin announced that its boil water notice has been lifted.

The notice has been lifted for city water only, so if residents get their water through a private supplier, they will need to look to them for guidance on when your water is safe to drink.

Private suppliers do their own testing even if their supply is partially or fully sourced through the City of Lufkin.

NACOGDOCHES

The city of Nacogdoches announced that they lifted their boil water notice.

Although the notice was lifted, the city says they will continue to monitor the water throughout the public water system to ensure the quality of the water distributed is adequate for human consumption.

NORTH CHEROKEE WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION

The boil water notice for the North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has been lifted and they say water is now safe for consumption.

TYLER

Tyler lifted its boil water notice early Tuesday morning.

The city recommends that residents flush their faucets for 15 minutes by turning on the cold water tap at all faucets on full blast.

WALNUT GROVE WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION

On Tuesday, Walnut Grove Water Supply Corporation rescinded their boil water notice.

Those with questions can visit their website.

If your boil water notice has been lifted, officials say it is a good idea to flush your water lines. You can do this by running taps for several minutes.

Some steps to help make sure your fridge ice and water is safe: