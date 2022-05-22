CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Kilgore man is dead after a crash in Cherokee County on Saturday evening around 6:20 p.m. The wreck happened on FM 2962, approximately two miles west of Reklaw.

DPS investigation shows that Omar Gallardo Moreno, 51, was traveling northbound on FM 2962 in a 2006 Lexus ES330, approaching a curve at the intersection of FM 2962 and CR 1214.

According to DPS, he was traveling at an unsafe speed to safely maneuver around the curve and entered the northbound borrow ditch a few feet north of the intersection.

The release stated that Moreno drove in the ditch before steering back across FM 2962 and entering a “side skid” across FM 2962.