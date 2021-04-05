RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-2276 two miles east of Kilgore.
DPS Troopers determined that 47-year-old Richard Dale Thomas was driving south when he drifted off the right edge of the roadway over corrected back to the left and traveled across the roadway into the east ditch and struck a tree.
Thomas was pronounced at the scene by Judge Pat McCrory and was taken to Cunningham Funeral Home in Kilgore.
According to the release, the crash remains under investigation.
- Ambulance overturns in NY, leaving 95-year-old dead, 9 injured, police say
- Utah dads now will have to pay half of a woman’s pregnancy costs
- City of Tyler spins into action on installing 36 miles of bicycle lanes
- Down in the dumps? This is the best food for a good mood, survey says
- Kilgore man dies in one-vehicle crash in Rusk County