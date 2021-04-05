Kilgore man dies in one-vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-2276 two miles east of Kilgore.

DPS Troopers determined that 47-year-old Richard Dale Thomas was driving south when he drifted off the right edge of the roadway over corrected back to the left and traveled across the roadway into the east ditch and struck a tree.

Thomas was pronounced at the scene by Judge Pat McCrory and was taken to Cunningham Funeral Home in Kilgore.

According to the release, the crash remains under investigation.