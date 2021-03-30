Kilgore man pleads guilty to drug trafficking in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Tuesday. Mumphrey has also previously been arrested four other times in Smith County.

“As evidenced by this plea and a co-defendant’s plea last week, local and state law enforcement, partnering with the FBI, are making a difference in shutting down the flow of illegal drugs in our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

On Feb. 5, 2020, Mumphrey was a passenger in a vehicle that was used to transport and distribute meth in Smith County, according to court information.

The man also exited the car and signaled for a buyer to approach the vehicle to purchase the drugs.

On Nov. 6, 2020, a federal grand jury charged Mumphrey with federal drug trafficking crimes.

He faces a maximum of 40 years in federal prison. Mumphrey’s sentence has not been announced yet, and a hearing for this will be scheduled after the presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is also being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety-CID and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.