Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance honor community members during MLK Day celebration

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — East Texans came together for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance came together Monday to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Four people were awarded for all they have provided for the city.

The program began with remarks and a prayer from Pastor Joe Murphy. Songs were sung with so much power there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. An East Texas woman with the no greater love dance ministry danced her heart out to praise Jesus.

“We want to give people their flowers while they are alive. Some of the honorees that we have done in the past have past on but their families need to know they are well reserved through their works and they need to be honored,” said Victor Boyd, founder of Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said “I look to the day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

“We are working in the communities to build unity in our community. We are about bringing the community together through all aspects. Like I said, we are a faith-based organization. So we put God first in everything we do,” said Boyd.

The Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance made sure the character of their residents was celebrated by honoring them at the program.

“These people in our community who give from their heart. It’s not about money it’s about giving from your hearts through their works all through their lives,” said Boyd.

An East Texas man showcased his work of African American history with postal stamps called the Black Heritage Series. It is a collection of 44 reproduced stamps that have been distributed since 1986 with faces of important people in black history.

“This is a blast. I hope everyone can get out and take a look at it,” said Greg Muckelroy, creator of Black Heritage Series.

Greg hopes his installation can help teach others about the importance of each individual displayed on a stamp.

The founder of the Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance left us with this final remark that he is honored he is able to give back to the community and he hopes to continue helping out.