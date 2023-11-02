KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department said on Thursday they are asking for assistance identifying two people accused of stealing a van and attempting to break into an ATM.

According to authorities, the two were caught on security camera footage after taking the van and failed to break into the ATM. The van was returned to where it was stolen from “albeit a bit damaged,” officials said.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.