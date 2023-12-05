KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking information on a woman suspected of theft at a Dollar General.

According to a release, officials are looking for a person in reference to a theft at a Dollar General at 3907 Stone Road.

Police said the suspect walked in, took several items and walked out of the store. The suspect was reportedly driving a white Subaru SUV.

Kilgore PD asked that anyone with information that leads to identifying the person, is to contact Detective Kaci Holland at 903-218-6906 or kaci.holland@cityofkilgore.com and use the reference case number 2311-1374.