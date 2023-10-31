KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying individuals in connection to a recent burglary incident.

The officials state that the burglary occurred at Euphoria Botanicals located at 222 East Main Street on Oct. 19 at approximately 3:15 a.m. They allegedly left the scene walking towards North Kilgore Street.

If you have information in connection to this investigation, contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or justin.murphy@cityofkilgore.com and reference case number 2310-1306.