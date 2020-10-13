Kilgore PD warns of scam involving fake email about speeding ticket

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is warning local residents about a new scam involving your email.

They say that residents have received emails claiming they’ve “been caught by a Speed Camera in Kilgore” and that they owed around $875 in fines.

The fake email includes a link that under no circumstances should be clicked. The department said that you should “never click on a link you can’t trust.”

This most likely allows them into your computer where they have access to your data, We don’t know how the scam works completely since we won’t click that link, but Texas doesn’t have speed cameras. Kilgore PD

Back in May 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that banned the use of red light cameras in Texas.

The House bill was filed in February and represents a step in the decades-long push to stop Texas cities private companies to run the cameras and send people $75 fines. The House passed the bill May 8 with a vote of 109 to 34.

Abbott signed the bill after a 23-8 vote in the Senate. It fulfilled one of his campaign promises when he was elected back in 2018.