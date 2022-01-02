Kilgore Police Department warns citizens in the south loop area of possible loud booms

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Police Department issued a warning to citizens in the south loop area of Rusk County, which is outside city limits, of possible loud booms that are set to occur over the next few hours.
Police said the loud booms will come from planned Tannerite/firearm activities over the next few hours. They also noted that they will be happening outside of city limits.
Kilgore Police said that they have issued a warning to the public to help ease the questions and calls coming into their dispatch center.
