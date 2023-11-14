KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 Officer and his name is Santo.

Kilgore PD said that Officer Santo was acquired from Texas K9 Solutions in Gregg County. Santo, a young Belgian Malinois, is currently completing his training with Officer Kaleb Watson and the pair will take to the streets of Kilgore on Friday, according to the department.

Santo reportedly has many skills like:

Sniffing out drugs

Finding objects

Conducting building searches

Tracking

Protecting his partner

Officer Santo’s arrival comes on the heels of K-9 Drogon‘s premature retirement. Kilgore PD said Drogon had to retire from the police force because of medical problems and he’s now living with his handler.