Kilgore Police Department welcomes newest K9 officer

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department’s newest member is a 1-1/2 year old Belgian Malinois named Drogon, who joined after receiving his final training in Louisiana.

Drogon is a dual purpose K9 which means we will be able to perform a variety of patrol functions like:

  • Building searches
  • Track suspects or lost people
  • Sniff out drugs
  • Handler protection
  • Find things that may have been lost or dropped by a suspect.

Officer Taylor will be partnered with Drogon and will soon begin his four weeks of handler training. KPD says that Drogon will be a great asset for patrol.

He was purchased with forfeiture funds that came from a DEA case conducted on a doctor who was peddling prescription drugs illegally.

