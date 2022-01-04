Kilgore Police Department welcomes newest K9 officer

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department’s newest member is a 1-1/2 year old Belgian Malinois named Drogon, who joined after receiving his final training in Louisiana.
Drogon is a dual purpose K9 which means we will be able to perform a variety of patrol functions like:
- Building searches
- Track suspects or lost people
- Sniff out drugs
- Handler protection
- Find things that may have been lost or dropped by a suspect.
Officer Taylor will be partnered with Drogon and will soon begin his four weeks of handler training. KPD says that Drogon will be a great asset for patrol.
He was purchased with forfeiture funds that came from a DEA case conducted on a doctor who was peddling prescription drugs illegally.
