Kilgore police, fire department, CenterPoint dealing with natural gas leak

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police reported a natural gas leak that spans several city blocks on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the leak is big near McDonald’s on Business 259 and Kilgore Street.

Kilgore Fire Department and CenterPoint are both on the scene and police say there is no need to call 911 at this time.

“We don’t foresee any need for you to leave the area, but we will keep you informed as we learn more,” KPD said in a Facebook post.

KPD asks that you avoid this area while crews work to stop the leak.