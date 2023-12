KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is looking for a person they say was caught on camera stealing aluminum from a local business.

Kilgore police said that the person had a juvenile helping load the stolen materials into the back of a truck. They shared security footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.