KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking information for an alleged theft at Atwoods.

Courtesy of Kilgore Police Department

In a video released by the department, a man can be seen shopping before heading towards the exit door with unbagged goods.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the person, please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.