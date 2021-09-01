Kilgore Police searching for missing teenager

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman.

Dakota Conert went missing between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The department said in a Facebook post that she left her apartment in a pickup truck and her family has not heard from her since.

She was last seen wearing a gray quarter-zip jacket and shorts. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com.

To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Kilgore Police Department, text KILGORE and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

