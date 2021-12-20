Kilgore police searching for suspects that abandoned 9 puppies along with their mother

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Police Department, as well as Kilgore Animal Control, are searching for two individuals who allegedly abandoned nine 4-week-old puppies along with their mother at a local motel.







Police said that the puppies were left in a laundry basket on the sidewalk, leaving the mother with them as well. The two individuals then reportedly left the dogs and pulled out of the motel in their car. The mother dog chased after the vehicle briefly, but eventually returned to her puppies.





If anyone has any information concerning their identity, please contact Kilgore Animal Control Officer Tom Sawyer at 903-988-4120 or ACO@cityofkilgore.com. If you are interested in adopting any of these abandoned dogs contact Longview Animal Control at 903-297-7387.