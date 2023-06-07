KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Kilgore after allegedly shooting a gun inside and outside of an apartment during an altercation with a woman on Wednesday afternoon.

Police initially responded to 517 Houston Street in reference to a report of a drive-by shooting. The apartment is a block away from Kilgore College, according to police.

Officers were concerned upon arrival that there would be a victim of a shooting and went to the apartment unit. While at the apartment, officers found a man who was holding a rifle and said he was agitated and appeared to be intoxicated.

They de-escalated the situation and got the man to put down the weapon. KPD said officers and detectives rushed and tackled the man to keep him from grabbing one of the several weapons in the room.

Investigation revealed that there was no drive-by shooting and the man shot a weapon inside and outside of the apartment during an altercation with a woman, but she was not shot, police said.

KPD said the man will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possibly other charges.

“We commend our staff for quickly de-escalating the situation and taking this suspect into custody without incident,” the department said.