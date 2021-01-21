Kilgore police warn East Texans of scam that claims people get pandemic money by clicking email link

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police are warning people to be aware of a scam involving emails saying the recipient needs to take action to claim pandemic relief money.

“In a truly malicious response to the situation, scammers are launching phishing attacks that claim to offer financial assistance to those in need,” said information from the department.

In the email, someone claiming to be a government representative instructs the recipient to click on a link to receive COVID-19 money. The link takes the recipient to what looks like a government website and instructs the person to provide personal information such as their Social Security number.

“Once you’ve provided this information, the site claims that you will be contacted regarding your aid. Don’t be fooled! Anything you enter here is sent directly to the cybercriminals.” the announcement said.

People should not click on a link in an email they are not expecting.

“Even if the sender appears to be a legitimate organization, the email address could be spoofed,” the department’s warning said.

