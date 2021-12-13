Kilgore Public Library selected for special NASA program

The asteroid, known as “2021 NY1,” is being tracked by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). (PRNewsFoto/NASA)

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Public Library has been selected to be one of 60 public libraries across the nation to be part of the NASA@ My Library program.

According to the American Library Association, the program is part of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education initiative that is focused on increasing STEM opportunities for library patrons across the country. The program also includes geographic areas and populations that currently lack representation in STEM education.

Partners of the NASA@ My Library will be provided with training and resources to implement NASA events and programming, access to a university Subject Matter Expert to support patron engagement and a total of $1,600 for programming expenses.

To find out more, visit the Kilgore Public Library or go to ala.org.