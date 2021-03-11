Kilgore Rangerettes begin two-weekend show run of Rangerette Revels in March

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 02: The Kilgore College Rangerettes perform before the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College Rangerettes will present Rangerette Revels for a two-weekend run in March, starting Wednesday March 11.

The show will begin on March 11-14 and March 18-20 with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Matinees for Sunday, March 14 and Saturday, March 20 will be set for 1 p.m.

The show featured is “This Stage, Our Story,” will include a wide variety of dance genres, including the Rangerettes signature high kick production for the finale.

Seating capacity is limited and all seats are reserved and tickets are $25 each.

All tickets must be picked up with proper identification in the Rangerette Gym prior to the start of the show.

Tickets will be available two hours before the show and no tickets will be mailed

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.rangerette.com.

In January, the Rangerettes performed in the virtual Inaugural Parade for the Presidential Inauguration.

The Rangerettes were one of two schools in Texas that participated.

An anonymous donar gave a $1 million donation in 2019, to the Rangerette organization, according to Kilgore College.

Prior to his death in 2007, Mike Miller, an alum and ardent supporter of Kilgore College, had the vision of creating this endowment fund for the Rangerettes.

The organization serves to support operations and travel expenses for the highly sought after dance/drill team.

Remembering the college and the Rangerettes in his will, Miller’s estate began contributing to the Mike Miller Rangerette Fund with the proviso that such contributions would be specifically earmarked for the Rangerettes until the endowment reached $1 million.

Earlier this year, someone made Mike’s dream a reality. The donor did not give their name.

The release from the college does not specify when the donation was received.

The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but as the best in the world.

Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.