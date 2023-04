KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Rangerette’s annual Revels show is taking place from Wednesday, April 12 to Saturday, April 15 in Dodson Auditorium.

The show is titled “House of Fame,” and will feature a variety of dance genres, including the signature “high kick” production for the finale.

From Wednesday through Friday, the showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. with two performances on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each and will be sold only online. To purchase tickets, click here.