KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Rangerettes held their “Lights, Camera, Christmas” program on Sunday.

The tradition started back in 2011 and features performances by the Rangerettes and other local dance groups like the following:

the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers,

the KHS Co-Ed Dancers,

Intensive Dance Company

The Dance Studio Longview

Chapel Hill High School Highlighters

Sabine High School Strutters

Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles

Longview High School Viewettes

KC Dance Department and Industry Dance Company

“We have some pretty exciting dances and some things that people might not expect,” Said Kilgore Rangerette Molly Gajeske. “We have some funny, we have some happy, we just have stuff to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. And we really hope everyone’s surprised and excited about everything in the show.”

The program had a 2p.m. and a 5 p.m. showing on Sunday. To learn more visit the Kilgore Rangerettes online.